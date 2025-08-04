Iran: No IAEA Inspector Present on Our Territories

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] is in a state of suspension, adding that the UN nuclear agency has no inspectors in Iran at present.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Baqaei said there are currently no IAEA inspectors inside Iran.

“For the time being, our discussion is not related to the manner of presence of the IAEA inspectors in the [Iranian nuclear] sites. We are currently in a state of suspension of cooperation,” the spokesman added.

Baqaei emphasized that cooperation with the IAEA needs to comply with the bills passed by the Iranian Parliament.

“The Foreign Ministry feels duty-bound to arrange its interactions [with the IAEA] in compliance with [what the parliament] has approved.”

He further unveiled plans for a visit to Iran by a technical delegation of the IAEA, saying the UN nuclear agency’s representatives are expected to travel to Tehran within the next 10 days.

The spokesman also lashed out at the UN nuclear agency for refusing to condemn the illegal military attacks by the US and "Israel" against the nuclear facilities of Iran as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

He noted that a biased report by the IAEA Board of Governors paved the political ground for the Zionist entity and the US that made up an excuse to attack Iran.

Iran has repeatedly complained about the IAEA’s politicized performance and has always urged the UN nuclear agency to act within the framework of its technical mission and refrain from being influenced by the others.

Iran is still a signatory to the NPT and the Safeguards Agreement, the spokesman stated, adding that Tehran will continue to honor its commitments as a law-abiding state.