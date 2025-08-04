Trust in “Israeli” Leadership, IOF Fading

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" public trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his entity, and the occupation forces has sharply declined, according to an opinion poll reported by Anadolu on Sunday.

A survey by the "Tel Aviv"-based Institute for so-called “National Security Studies” revealed that 76% of "Israelis" have lost trust in Netanyahu's occupation entity.

The poll showed that public trust in the Zionist entity fell from 30% to 23% during "Israel’s" 12-day war on Iran that began on June 13, with trust in Netanyahu himself declining from 35% to 30%.

The poll also revealed that the war on Iran eroded public trust in the “Israeli” occupation forces, with confidence dropping from 83% to 77%, while faith in Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir declined from 69% to 62% and trust in the IOF spokesperson fell from 63% to 56.5%.

The survey revealed that only 53% of "Israelis" believe the IOF’s main goals of ending Hamas rule and bringing back captives have been completely or mostly achieved, while 28% do not believe Netanyahu's promise of victory in the Gaza Strip is possible at all.

According to the poll findings, 42% of "Israeli" settlers see no chance of their entity's war goals being accomplished, whether partially or in full.

The survey revealed that 61% of "Israelis" view the IOF’s current strategy in Gaza as ineffective in facilitating the return of captives from the enclave. Meanwhile, only 20.5% believe the existing policy contributes to Hamas’ elimination, and just 25.5% consider the current approach successful in both eliminating Hamas and securing the captives’ return.

The poll further highlighted deep divisions within "Israeli" society regarding the unsuccessful ceasefire and captive swap negotiations in Gaza. This revealed that 52% of respondents attribute responsibility to "Israel" either fully or partially for the deadlock.