Ukrainian MP: Nearly 400k Troops Have Deserted Amid Poor Conditions, Corruption

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers have deserted or gone absent without leave [AWOL] since the escalation of the war, according to Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod, who blames mistreatment, fatigue, and broken promises for the mass desertions.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Skorokhod said that while some troops eventually return, “many will never come back, because it’s a matter of principle.” She emphasized that soldiers—especially volunteers—who have endured years of fighting without seeing their families are being told, “You will return only after victory”, a policy she says fuels resentment and discourages service.

“These people deserve the right to go home to their families, their wives, their children and resume a normal life,” she said, criticizing military leadership for treating soldiers “like animals”.

Ukrainian journalist Vladimir Boiko previously reported that more than 107,000 criminal cases related to desertion and AWOL had been filed in the first half of 2025 alone. Since 2022, he said, the total number of such cases has exceeded 230,000—with the real figure likely higher due to unreported cases.

Desertion, according to multiple sources, is driven by exhaustion, lack of motivation, poor leadership, and systemic issues, including the denial of discharge for eligible soldiers. Skorokhod also cited widespread corruption and the extortion of combat pay by commanders as worsening morale.

Ukraine has been under general mobilization since the conflict escalated in 2022, prohibiting men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country. In 2023, Kiev lowered the draft age from 27 to 25 and further tightened mobilization laws. These measures have triggered growing unrest, including violent resistance to forced conscription.

Last week, protests erupted in the central city of Vinnytsia, where demonstrators clashed with police as they tried to free newly conscripted men. The confrontation led to several arrests and renewed criticism of Ukraine’s draft policies.