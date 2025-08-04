South Korea Dismantles Border Loudspeakers in Bid to Ease Tensions with North

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea has begun dismantling its border loudspeakers aimed at North Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported Monday, citing the Defense Ministry.

The move follows a recent agreement between Seoul and Pyongyang to halt propaganda broadcasts, part of a broader diplomatic effort to reduce tensions on the peninsula.

“This is a practical measure that can help ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military’s readiness posture,” the ministry stated.

The dismantling signals a shift in policy under new President Lee Jae-myung, who has prioritized de-escalation and dialogue with North Korea. Although recent gestures hint at warming ties, the two Koreas remain technically at war, with the 1953 armistice never replaced by a peace treaty.

The loudspeakers—originally installed decades ago—were used to broadcast K-pop music, news, and anti-regime messaging into North Korea. In response, Pyongyang would send its own broadcasts or launch balloons filled with propaganda leaflets and trash across the Demilitarized Zone [DMZ].

Inter-Korean relations worsened under the previous South Korean administration. In July 2024, Seoul resumed loudspeaker broadcasts after a six-year suspension, responding to Pyongyang’s balloon campaign. The renewed tension stemmed partly from North Korean outrage over defector-sent leaflets from the South.

While dismantling the speakers suggests a thaw in relations, Seoul continues to conduct joint military drills with the US—activities Pyongyang views as invasion rehearsals. These exercises have triggered North Korean missile launches and diplomatic backlash.

Despite these challenges, both sides have signaled interest in renewed dialogue. Just last week, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea’s denuclearization, indicating that diplomacy remains a central pillar of Seoul’s security approach.