Hezbollah MP: No Arms Talks Before “Israeli” Pullout

By Al-Ahed News

Following a visit by a Hezbollah delegation to former Lebanese President General Michel Aoun, Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Ali Fayyad emphasized the significance of the meeting—particularly at this stage—to consult on the appropriate stance regarding the ongoing “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon.

In a statement to Al-Ahed News website, MP Fayyad said, “It was an opportunity to address the issue from all its angles,” adding, “Our stance was clear, and we reaffirmed it: There can be no discussion regarding arms unless the enemy commits to withdrawal and halting its hostile actions”.

He pointed out that “discussing a timeline or jumping straight to demands for handing over weapons—before the ‘Israeli’ side fulfills its fundamental obligations—represents a serious imbalance that must be addressed.”

MP Fayyad called on the Lebanese government to abide by the ministerial statement, the presidential oath speech, and the initial Lebanese documents submitted to the American mediator—all of which affirm that the gateway to any resolution is the “Israeli” withdrawal, an end to hostile actions, the release of all detainees and putting reconstruction on the track.

He concluded, “After that, we reiterate our full readiness to engage positively—within the framework set by Resolution 1701 and the executive procedures document, which clearly called for a ceasefire between Lebanon and the Zionist enemy”.