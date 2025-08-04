Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Hezbollah MP: No Arms Talks Before “Israeli” Pullout

Hezbollah MP: No Arms Talks Before “Israeli” Pullout
folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Following a visit by a Hezbollah delegation to former Lebanese President General Michel Aoun, Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Ali Fayyad emphasized the significance of the meeting—particularly at this stage—to consult on the appropriate stance regarding the ongoing “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon.

In a statement to Al-Ahed News website, MP Fayyad said, “It was an opportunity to address the issue from all its angles,” adding, “Our stance was clear, and we reaffirmed it: There can be no discussion regarding arms unless the enemy commits to withdrawal and halting its hostile actions”.

He pointed out that “discussing a timeline or jumping straight to demands for handing over weapons—before the ‘Israeli’ side fulfills its fundamental obligations—represents a serious imbalance that must be addressed.”

MP Fayyad called on the Lebanese government to abide by the ministerial statement, the presidential oath speech, and the initial Lebanese documents submitted to the American mediator—all of which affirm that the gateway to any resolution is the “Israeli” withdrawal, an end to hostile actions, the release of all detainees and putting reconstruction on the track.

He concluded, “After that, we reiterate our full readiness to engage positively—within the framework set by Resolution 1701 and the executive procedures document, which clearly called for a ceasefire between Lebanon and the Zionist enemy”.

Click here to read in Arabic

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah MP: No Arms Talks Before “Israeli” Pullout

Hezbollah MP: No Arms Talks Before “Israeli” Pullout

10 hours ago
UN: Unthinkable Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza

UN: Unthinkable Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza

11 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech Marking the 1st Martyrdom Anniv. of Sayyed Fouad Shokor

Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech Marking the 1st Martyrdom Anniv. of Sayyed Fouad Shokor

12 hours ago
UN: ‘Israel’ Intentionally Targeting Aid Workers

UN: ‘Israel’ Intentionally Targeting Aid Workers

16 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 04-08-2025 Hour: 08:08 Beirut Timing

whatshot