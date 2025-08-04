’Israeli’ Military Warns of Strategic Confusion in Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

A report by "Israeli" army radio reveals growing tensions between military chief of staff Eyal Zamir and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet over the lack of direction in "Israel’s" ongoing war on Gaza.

Zamir has urged the government to provide "strategic clarity," warning that the army lacks clear orders or a defined path forward.

The cabinet, dominated by far-right figures, has not convened for weeks, despite the escalating situation.

Since the launch of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” in May—following "Israel’s" refusal to renew a ceasefire with Hamas—the military has operated without a clear endgame.

The offensive, criticized globally for its disregard for civilian lives, has resulted in over 60,800 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children.

Zamir is reportedly pushing for a new deal with Hamas, admitting the group remains intact and that continued military pressure is unlikely to dismantle its influence.

He has warned that a prolonged occupation of Gaza risks both "Israeli" troops and the army’s operational capacity, saying, “Instead of draining Hamas, Hamas will drain us.”

In private meetings, he emphasized that if no agreement is reached, the government must choose between continuing an unsustainable military campaign or shifting toward a negotiated resolution.