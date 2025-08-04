’Israel’ Detains Gaza Doctors in Harsh Conditions, Rights Group Warns

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Center for the Defense of Prisoners has reported that 24 Gaza-based doctors remain in "Israeli" detention under inhumane conditions, facing systematic mistreatment.

Two of the detained physicians, Dr. Adnan al-Barsh and Dr. Iyad al-Rantisi, died from torture, the group said in a statement released Sunday.

It urged the World Health Organization and the UN to intervene for the doctors’ immediate release.

The center cited reports from the UN and human rights organizations, including Physicians for Human Rights, detailing torture and psychological abuse of detained medical personnel.

From October 2023 to July 2025, over 400 Palestinian healthcare workers—including doctors, nurses, and technicians—were abducted by "Israeli" forces. While some were released, none have faced formal charges.

Among those still detained is Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital. His lawyer, Ramy Abdu, reported that Dr. Abu Safiya has lost over 40 kg due to starvation and torture and is in critical condition.

Despite serious injuries sustained during a prison assault in June, he has been denied medical care.

"Israeli" forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in December 2024, shutting down the last major medical facility in northern Gaza.

Human rights groups continue to call for Dr. Abu Safiya’s release, but "Israeli" authorities have not responded.