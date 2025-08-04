Cambodia, Thailand Hold Border Talks Amid Fragile Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

Defense officials from Cambodia and Thailand began talks in Malaysia on Monday ahead of a high-level meeting scheduled for Thursday, aimed at sustaining a fragile ceasefire agreed just a week ago.

The upcoming General Border Committee meeting will include observers from the U.S., China, and Malaysia.

Despite the truce, tensions remain high. Cambodia accused Thailand of violating the agreement by deploying excavators and barbed wire in a disputed border area.

Thailand denied major movements, though noted that Cambodia had reportedly reinforced its positions after recent losses.

Cambodia also demanded the release of 18 captured soldiers. Thailand responded that the detainees are being treated as prisoners of war and will be released only after a full conflict resolution.

The ceasefire, effective since July 28, followed five days of clashes that killed at least 43 people and displaced about 100,000 Thai civilians, stemming from a long-standing dispute over ancient temples along their shared border.