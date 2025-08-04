Hamas Offers Captive Aid in Exchange for Gaza Humanitarian Access

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas announced it is willing to provide food and medicine to "Israeli" captives in Gaza if "Israel" lifts its blockade and allows unrestricted humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday that the group is open to cooperating with the Red Cross, but only if permanent humanitarian corridors are established and "Israeli" airstrikes are halted during aid delivery.

He emphasized that captives are not being deliberately starved, receiving the same rations as fighters and civilians amid severe shortages.

The statement followed a video released by Hamas showing captive "Israeli" soldier Avitar David, appearing visibly weak and accusing "Israeli" Prime Minister Netanyahu of abandoning him by rejecting ceasefire proposals.

Meanwhile, two people were killed and over 20 injured near an aid site in Rafah on Monday.

Gaza’s media office says "Israel" is blocking more than 22,000 aid trucks, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 175 people—93 of them children—have died from hunger.

Overall, "Israel’s" assault on Gaza has killed at least 60,839 people and injured nearly 150,000 since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes in Gaza.