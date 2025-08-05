Hamas: ‘Israel’ Turning Gaza into A Nazi Concentration Camp

By Staff, Agencies

Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official has stated that the "Israeli" occupation has transformed Gaza into "a Nazi concentration camp," adding that "Israel" is practicing genocide.

In a televised speech on Monday evening, Hamdan said "Israel" is deliberately starving Palestinians and blocking the entry of 22,000 aid trucks into the territory.

“The occupation continues its war of genocide and starvation against Gaza with American support and international silence,” Hamdan said.

He criticized Washington for attempting to shift focus during a UN Security Council session on Gaza to the issue of "Israeli" captives.

Hamdan reported that nearly 1,500 Palestinians have been martyred due to "Israeli" attacks on aid seekers, describing this as part of a systematic policy of starvation against the Gaza population.

He noted that the number of Palestinians martyred due to starvation has reached 180, including 93 children, with 96% of families suffering from severe food insecurity.

“The Strip is suffering from a severe shortage of infant formula and health supplies to deal with hunger. 22,000 aid trucks are waiting at the crossings amidst the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip,” he stated.

Hamdan said the "Israeli" occupation is intentionally preventing aid delivery as part of its starvation strategy.

He characterized the humanitarian situation in Gaza as catastrophic, emphasizing the urgent need for essential health supplies to combat hunger and malnutrition.

Hamdan asserted that "Israel's" actions amount to crimes against humanity, committed with full American support, reflecting a double standard in Washington’s policies.

He stated that Hamas treats "Israeli" captives “according to Islamic values and principles,” saying that they share the same suffering as the people of Gaza.

He described "Israel's" treatment of Palestinian detainees as involving torture, brutal revenge, and humiliation.

Hamdan emphasized that the silence of the international community and UN institutions regarding "Israel’s" war places moral and humanitarian responsibility on them.

He also expressed Hamas's willingness to cooperate with the Red Cross to provide food and medicine to "Israeli" captives and urged the necessity of establishing humanitarian corridors into Gaza.