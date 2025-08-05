Borrell: EU Complicit in ‘Israeli’ Crimes by Staying Silent

By Staff, Agencies

The EU could be considered complicit in "Israeli" war crimes in Gaza since it fails to act “in the face of a clear case of massive human rights violations,” the bloc’s former top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has said.

Brussels is reluctant to punish "Israel" for its transgressions, even though they surpass other crimes the bloc has condemned, he claimed.

According to Borrell, a third of "Israeli" bombs falling on Gaza “are made in Europe.”

“Many member states simply don’t want to impose sanctions on 'Israel',” Borrell told the EU Observer in an interview published on Monday.

He added that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also plays a role in stalling the process, as she does not put the issue of sanctions on "Israel" on the agenda and prevents an open debate on it within the commission.

According to Borrell, the EU only imposed sanctions on “maybe 20 people” over the "Israeli" settlement activities in the West Bank, despite these policies being considered illegal by the international community.

“We sanctioned thousands in Russia for less,” he said, adding that the sanctions considered by Brussels against West Jerusalem are “a bad joke.”

“What Netanyahu has done in Gaza surpasses many war crimes we’ve condemned,” Borrell said, calling the situation in Gaza an example of “horrors” that are “greater than others.”

According to Borrell, further inaction in the face of "Israel’s" violations could cost the EU its international image and reputation. “There’s a growing sense that inaction is starting to make us responsible for what’s happening.”