Yemeni Armed Forces: We Targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a Palestine-2 Hypersonic Missile
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the launch of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile targeting “Lod” Airport in occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”], in retaliation for “Israeli” massacres in Gaza and violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The missile strike caused panic among settlers and disrupted airport operations.
Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran
In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in rejection of the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip and in reaction to the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist settler:
The Missile Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a high-precision military operation targeting "Lod" Airport in the occupied city of Yafa with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. By the grace of God, the strike successfully hit its target, causing millions of Zionist settlers to flee into shelters and halting operations at the airport.
Let the enemy and the world know: the great Yemeni people, rooted in faith, history and steadfast principles, will not waver in their religious and moral duty to support the oppressed Palestinian nation. No threats will deter us. No consequences will break our resolve. We are on the side of truth—fulfilling our duty to God, to humanity and to justice.
Gaza—through its steadfastness—has exposed traitors, unmasked the lies of the Western world, and, with the blood of its children and women, brought down its deceitful slogans.
With Gaza until victory, with Palestine until full liberation. Yemen, the faithful and defiant, fears no blame in standing for what is right. Victory belongs to the righteous.
Our operations will continue until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master and the best supporter.
Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.
Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.
Sanaa – 11 Safar 1447 AH
Corresponding to August 5, 2025
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces
