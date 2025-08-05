Yemeni Armed Forces: We Targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a Palestine-2 Hypersonic Missile

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the launch of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile targeting “Lod” Airport in occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”], in retaliation for “Israeli” massacres in Gaza and violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The missile strike caused panic among settlers and disrupted airport operations.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces: