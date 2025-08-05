Please Wait...

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech Marking 40 Days on the Martyrdom of Gen. Mohammad Saeed Izadi

folder_openLebanon access_time 31 minutes ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech today, Tuesday August 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Beirut time, in honor of the great martyr for Palestine Major General Mohammad Saeed Izadi [Hajj Ramadan].

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

 

Lebanon Palestine SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah IslamicResistance

