Netanyahu Calls for Total IOF Control of Gaza!

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has ordered a full ground occupation of the Gaza Strip following the 22-month genocidal war against the Palestinian territory, according to "Israeli" media reports.

Senior officials from Netanyahu's office confirmed this decision on Monday evening, stating, "'Israel' is going to conquer the Gaza Strip.”

The plan involves "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] expanding their ground invasion into more areas, including central refugee camps.

“We are moving to occupy the Strip - the decision has been made,” an official in Netanyahu's office said, adding that Hamas will not release the 50 remaining captives without surrender.

“If we do not act now, the captives will die of starvation while Gaza remains under Hamas control,” the official claimed.

Palestinian and "Israeli" rights groups say that 50 "Israelis" remain captive in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, while the "Israeli" occupation is holding more than 10,800 Palestinian detainees, many of whom face torture, starvation and medical neglect.

A senior official with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said on Sunday that Netanyahu seeks to kill "Israeli" captives through starvation.

Izzat al-Rishq said "Israeli" captives are also being affected now by the starvation and thirst policy that Netanyahu and the “Nazi” administration have imposed on the people in Gaza, emphasizing that "Israel" shoulders full responsibility for their condition.

“When Netanyahu could not find the captives and kill them through airstrikes, he is now trying to end the matter by starving them,” he added.

He noted that the Palestinian resistance forces observe religious and humanitarian principles in dealing with "Israeli" captives, sharing their own food and water with them as they do with the wider Palestinian population.

The Hamas official emphasized that those "Israeli" captives who were released in the previous captive exchanges in good physical and mental health are now suffering from hunger, weakness and weight loss — mirroring the plight of besieged Gaza residents.

“Israeli” Knesset member Gilad Kariv denounced the plan a "death sentence" for the captives, while a group of former military and intelligence chiefs warned that ongoing warfare could lead to “Israel's” defeat.