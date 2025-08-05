Wildfires Rip Through 72,000 Acres in Central California

By Staff, Agencies

A massive wildfire is sweeping through Los Padres National Forest in California, endangering hundreds of homes and buildings. Named the Gifford fire, the blaze has already burned more than 72,000 acres [29,000 hectares] as of Monday evening.

The wildfire started Friday as multiple smaller fires along State Route 166 between Santa Maria and Bakersfield before merging into a major fire front.

At least three people have been reported injured. Over 450 structures are currently under threat as fire crews work to contain the expanding perimeter.

The fire is primarily burning through the brush-covered hillsides along coastal Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, north of Los Angeles. By Monday night, officials said the fire was just 5% contained.

Authorities warned that erratic fire behavior and changing conditions could cause the situation to worsen rapidly.

The National Weather Service forecasted gusty sundowner winds, expected to reach up to 25 mph [40 km/h], which could further spread the flames.

Don Fregulia, operations section chief for the California Interagency Incident Management Team, stated that firefighters are facing "extremely challenging and difficult terrain" in the San Rafael Wilderness area of Los Padres National Forest.

Heavy smoke is limiting visibility, making aerial support difficult. However, crews have had some success in slowing the fire's spread in certain northern areas where the air is clearer.

A heatwave is set to push southern California temperatures above 100°F from Wednesday to Saturday, with dry terrain and gusty winds expected to worsen fire risks.

California faces heightened wildfire risk this season after a dry, warm spring, with current fire activity already above seasonal norms, CalFire reports.

Nonetheless, the cause of the Gifford fire remains under investigation.