Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Pakistan Approves First-Ever Shipping Route to Iran

Pakistan Approves First-Ever Shipping Route to Iran
folder_openPakistan access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan has granted its first-ever license to an international maritime operator to launch shipping services connecting the country with Iran.

Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs, Mohammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, announced on Monday that the government had approved the issuance of a shipping license to Sea Keepers, an international maritime transport company, allowing it to operate routes linking Pakistan with Iran and Persian Gulf Cooperation Council [PGCC] countries.

The decision was finalized after a high-level committee meeting comprising officials from the ministries of maritime affairs, defense, foreign affairs, and interior, alongside representatives from the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and port authorities.

Chaudhry described the move as a milestone for Pakistan’s national maritime policy.

He further emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing regional connectivity, religious tourism, and economic activities through maritime links.

The new shipping service is expected to serve hundreds of thousands of passengers annually, particularly religious pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq, as well as workers and tourists heading to PGCC countries.

Iran pakistan

Comments

  1. Related News
Pakistan Approves First-Ever Shipping Route to Iran

Pakistan Approves First-Ever Shipping Route to Iran

9 hours ago
Pakistani Senator Warns of Nationwide Retaliation If US or “Israel” Targets Imam Khamenei

Pakistani Senator Warns of Nationwide Retaliation If US or “Israel” Targets Imam Khamenei

one month ago
Pakistan Warns of Global Fallout from Western Support for “Israeli” Entity

Pakistan Warns of Global Fallout from Western Support for “Israeli” Entity

one month ago
Pakistan: We Vow to Stand by Iran in Every Way

Pakistan: We Vow to Stand by Iran in Every Way

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 05-08-2025 Hour: 08:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot