UK Using US-Leased Spy Planes for Gaza Surveillance: Report
By Staff, Agencies
The UK has reportedly shifted its surveillance operations over Gaza from Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft to private planes leased from a US military contractor, according to an investigation by Palestine Deep Dive.
Since December 2023, the RAF had flown near-daily Beechcraft King Air 350 “Shadow R1” aircraft from its Akrotiri base in Cyprus, gathering intelligence shared with "Israel."
However, the UK now appears to be using planes operated by Straight Flight Nevada Commercial Leasing LLC, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) — a major US defense contractor.
The report notes that one US-operated surveillance flight on July 28 accidentally left its transponder on, exposing its path over Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The next day, "Israeli" airstrikes hit the same area, causing civilian casualties.
SNC’s "contractor-owned, contractor-operated" (COCO) program enables governments to use spy planes with minimal oversight.
The company has deep ties to the US military and is involved in multi-billion-dollar surveillance projects.
The UK’s continued intelligence support comes amid "Israel’s" devastating war on Gaza, which has killed over 60,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—since October 7, 2023.
