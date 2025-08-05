Hezbollah Delegation Meets FPM Head: Fayyad Says “Israel” Hinders State-Building

By Al-Ahed News

A Hezbollah delegation visited the head of the Free Patriotic Movement [FPM] and Member of Parliament Gebran Bassil in the town of Mirna El-Chalouhi.

The delegation included MPs from the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, Ali Fayyad and Raed Berro, along with Hezbollah’s Christian Relations Official, Hajj Mohammad Khansa [Abu Said].

After the meeting, MP Fayyad stated, “We discussed with Bassil many issues, foremost among them the ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression against Lebanon, and we exchanged views on the existing and potential dangers facing the country.”

He emphasized that the most serious threat Lebanon currently faces is the transformation of the conflict from a Lebanese-‘Israeli’ issue into an internal Lebanese one, stressing that the more unified the Lebanese position is, the more the country will be able to contain the risks.

Fayyad added, “We seek a unified and cohesive Lebanese official position. We are all committed to key priorities, including the withdrawal of the ‘Israeli’ enemy, the return of the detainees, and the launch of reconstruction—these are the gateway to a resolution process led by the Lebanese themselves.”

MP Fayyad clarified that there is an agreement with the FPM that the opportunity to build a state exists, but the obstacle remains the ‘Israeli’ enemy and its aggressions, which are obstructing the recovery process and the effort to build state institutions.

For his part, Hajj Abu Said told Al-Ahed News that the meeting with Bassil is part of Hezbollah’s ongoing political outreach, which began on Monday with a visit to former President Michel Aoun.

He noted that the meeting addressed the overall situation in the country and the broader conditions affecting the region.

Hajj Abu Said emphasized that the discussions reaffirmed the need to establish a unified national framework, bringing together all political forces and factions in a shared project to strengthen the Lebanese state and confront the escalating ‘Israeli’ aggression, which has surpassed all limits and disregarded the provisions of Resolution 1701.