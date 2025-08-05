Sheikh Qassem Rejects Disarmament, Calls for National Unity and Resistance Sovereignty

Translated by Al-Ahed News



Hezbollah's Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a series of strongly worded remarks rejecting international demands for the disarmament of the Lebanese resistance and asserting the central role of Hezbollah in safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Speaking at the honorary ceremony for the martyred commander Mohammad Saeed Izadi (Haj Ramadan) amid growing regional and international pressure, Sheikh Qassem criticized what he described as external attempts—led by the United States and supported by some Arab countries—to strip Lebanon of its military deterrence and impose conditional support in exchange for political compliance.

"We will not accept any new agreement until the previous ones are implemented," Sheikh Qassem said, referring to the long-stalled implementation of UN resolutions. "Any timeline proposed under 'Israeli' aggression is unacceptable."

He revealed that Tom Barrack demanded the dismantling of Hezbollah’s arsenal within 30 days, including even basic weapons such as grenades and mortars.

Barrack allegedly also proposed dismantling 50% of the group’s military capabilities, a demand Qassem dismissed as unfeasible due to "Israel’s" limited understanding of the resistance's full strength.

According to Qassem, Barrack claimed that only after such disarmament would "Israel" consider withdrawing from key contested border points.

However Sheikh Qassem emphasized that "if we surrender our weapons, the aggression will not stop — 'Israeli' officials say this openly."

Sheikh Qassem further stressed that the resistance is a constitutional matter embedded in the Taif Agreement, Lebanon’s post-civil war accord, and cannot be undone by a simple majority vote. "It must be approached through consensus," he asserted.

He questioned the logic of those who advocate surrendering weapons in the name of sovereignty, saying:

"Is abandoning arms at the request of 'Israel,' America, and some Arab states truly a defense of sovereignty?"

His Eminence called on the Lebanese state to formulate national defense strategies instead of yielding to pressure. "If you admit you cannot defend the country, then let us preserve and build our capabilities," he added.

He also warned "Israel" against launching a large-scale war on Lebanon, saying such a move would provoke a united defense from the resistance, the army, and the people.

"Missiles will fall inside the entity, and all the security they built over eight months will collapse within one hour," he warned.

Sheikh Qassem also denounced U.S. efforts to dictate Lebanon’s internal decisions, stating that Washington had exhausted Lebanon under the false promise: ‘Do as we say, and we will provide for you.’

Amid the political and military pressures, Sheikh Qassem called for Lebanese unity and internal dialogue. "No solution will be reached without national consensus," he said. "This is a critical stage in Lebanon’s path to independence — and unity is our strength."

He concluded with a message of defiance and resilience:

"The resistance is strong, dignified, and deeply rooted in the people. We will remain on the battlefield — and we will prevail. The title of this phase is: we are steadfast, and we will overcome with our heads held high."