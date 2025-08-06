Sheikh Qassem: US Demands for Disarmament Serve “Israel”— Resistance Will Not Yield

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a series of strongly worded remarks rejecting international demands for the disarmament of the Lebanese Resistance and asserting the central role of Hezbollah in safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Speaking at the honorary ceremony marking forty days on the martyrdom of commander Mohammad Saeed Izadi [Hajj Ramadan] amid growing regional and international pressure, Sheikh Qassem criticized what he described as external attempts—led by the United States and supported by some Arab countries—to strip Lebanon of its military deterrence and impose conditional support in exchange for political compliance.

“We will not accept any new agreement until the previous ones are implemented,” Sheikh Qassem said, referring to the long-stalled implementation of UN resolutions. “Any timeline proposed under 'Israeli' aggression is unacceptable”.

He revealed that US Envoy Tom Barrack demanded the dismantling of Hezbollah’s arsenal within 30 days, including even basic weapons such as grenades and mortars.

Barrack also proposed dismantling 50% of the group’s military capabilities, a demand Sheikh Qassem dismissed as unfeasible due to “Israel’s” limited understanding of the Resistance's full strength.

According to the Resistance Leader, Barrack claimed that only after such disarmament would “Israel” consider withdrawing from key contested border points.

However, Sheikh Qassem emphasized that “if we surrender our weapons, the aggression will not stop — ‘Israeli’ officials say this openly”.

He went on to warn against succumbing to foreign dictates: “The US wanted, in its paper, to strip Lebanon of its military capabilities represented by the resistance and to prevent the army from obtaining weapons that could affect ‘Israel’”.

“Do as we say, and we will provide for you,” he added, quoting the American approach he deemed exploitative and misleading.

Sheikh Qassem further stressed that the resistance is a constitutional matter embedded in the Taif Agreement, Lebanon’s post-civil war accord, and cannot be undone by a simple majority vote. “It must be approached through consensus,” he asserted.

He questioned the logic of those who advocate surrendering weapons in the name of sovereignty, saying: “Is abandoning arms at the request of ‘Israel’, America and some Arab states truly a defense of sovereignty?”

His Eminence called on the Lebanese state to formulate national defense strategies instead of yielding to pressure. “If you admit you cannot defend the country, then let us preserve and build our capabilities,” he added.

He also warned “Israel” against launching a large-scale war on Lebanon, saying such a move would provoke a united defense from the resistance, the army, and the people.

“Missiles will fall inside the entity, and all the security they built over eight months will collapse within one hour,” he warned.

Amid these warnings, Sheikh Qassem reminded the Lebanese people: “Know that the Resistance and all honorable fighters, alongside the Lebanese army and the Lebanese people, will remain on the battlefield — and they will prevail”.

The Hezbollah SG also denounced US efforts to dictate Lebanon’s internal decisions, stating that Washington had exhausted Lebanon under the false promise: “Do as we say, and we will provide for you”.

He warned against falling into defeatism: “Our enemy is not free to act as it pleases and has not achieved its goals—so do not let it succeed through our defeatism”.

Referring to the recent regional challenges, the SG affirmed the Resistance’s readiness: “The Resistance’s supporters are steadfast and united, and the fighters are ready to make the hardest and greatest sacrifices”.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized the importance of internal dialogue, saying: "No solution will be reached without national consensus. This is a critical stage in Lebanon’s path to independence — and unity is our strength".

His Eminence added that Lebanon must stand up to foreign pressure and coercion: “It is unacceptable to succumb to external pressures to stop funding—what use is funding if we become mere puppets?”

Reasserting Hezbollah’s integral role in Lebanon’s national identity, the Sheikh said: “The Resistance is strong, dignified and deeply rooted in the people. We will remain on the battlefield — and we will prevail. The title of this phase is: we are steadfast, and we will overcome with our heads held high”.