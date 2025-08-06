UN Warns As “Israel” Seeks Full Occupation: Gaza Belongs to Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has issued a chilling warning in response to reports that the "Israeli" occupation was pushing for a “complete military occupation” of the entire Gaza Strip, a move widely warned as one that would certainly plunge the region into even deeper catastrophe.

"If these reports are confirmed," said Miroslav Jenca, the UN assistant secretary-general, in an address to a UN Security Council briefing on Gaza on Tuesday, "they would risk catastrophic consequences,”

"International law is clear in the regard; Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state," he added.

According to "Israeli" media outlets, "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told an earlier meeting with the occupation entity’s other officials that he sought to return the territory to "Israeli" occupation.

The "Israeli" forces left Gaza in 2005 following a landslide electoral victory by Hamas that brought the movement to power in the territory.

Even before the genocide, "Israel" had already subjected entire Gaza to several mass casualty wars and a crippling blockade.

Also addressing the Tuesday meeting, China’s Deputy UN Ambassador, Geng Shuang condemned the apparent "Israeli" plans, urging "Israel" to stop “such dangerous actions” and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“We urge countries with influence to act,” he said, a clear nod to the United States, "Tel Aviv’s" biggest supporter that has been providing the genocide with unprecedented military and diplomatic support, and the entity’s European allies.

Jenca also said "Tel Aviv’s" likely plan to enforce full occupation of Gaza” could further endanger the lives” of its remaining captives there -- dozens of whom have been killed during unconcerned "Israeli" strikes.

Ilay David, brother of one of the captives, also showed pictures of the latter in an emaciated state, brought about by "Israel’s" refusing to let food and water into Gaza.

“Every moment of delay is a step closer to final tragic outcome,” he warned, referring to "Tel Aviv’s" stiff refusal to clinch a deal.

"Israeli" foreign minister Gideon Saar, however, chose to lash out, blaming countries that had dared recognize Palestine’s statehood.

He claimed that such recognition had “assassinated” a captive exchange deal, categorically denying Netanyahu’s and his officials’ stonewalling that has been confirmed even by the "Israel’s" own officials.

Also on Tuesday, it was reported that some 20 former "Israeli" authorities had rejected complete takeover of Gaza as unfeasible, saying "Israel" was rather on the precipice of defeat.