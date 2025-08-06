Please Wait...

Ashoura 2025

 

Trust in “Israeli” Leadership Is Crumbling from Within

Zionist Entity access_time 11 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso

Public confidence in “Israel’s” leadership has sharply deteriorated amid ongoing military failures and political deadlock.

According to recent polling by the National Security Studies institute in “Tel Aviv”, even settlers and government supporters are expressing deep doubt about the war’s direction and the possibility of achieving its stated goals.

