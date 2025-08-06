Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Over 4K Violations: “Israel” Shreds Ceasefire with Lebanon

Over 4K Violations: “Israel” Shreds Ceasefire with Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

This infographic presents the official toll of “Israeli” violations committed during the ceasefire period, which began at dawn on November 27, 2024, and remained in effect until the morning of August 5, 2025.

Despite the truce, “Israel” has relentlessly continued its acts of aggression against Lebanon by land, air and sea. In just over eight months, thousands of violations have been recorded, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

Over 4K Violations: “Israel” Shreds Ceasefire with Lebanon

 

Israel Lebanon ceasefire

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 4K Violations: “Israel” Shreds Ceasefire with Lebanon

Over 4K Violations: “Israel” Shreds Ceasefire with Lebanon

10 hours ago
Lebanon: Hezbollah, Amal Ministers Exit As Cabinet Orders Army to Draft Arms Control Plan

Lebanon: Hezbollah, Amal Ministers Exit As Cabinet Orders Army to Draft Arms Control Plan

10 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem Rejects Disarmament, Calls for National Unity and Resistance Sovereignty

Sheikh Qassem Rejects Disarmament, Calls for National Unity and Resistance Sovereignty

one day ago
Hezbollah Delegation Meets FPM Head: Fayyad Says “Israel” Hinders State-Building

Hezbollah Delegation Meets FPM Head: Fayyad Says “Israel” Hinders State-Building

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-08-2025 Hour: 07:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot