Over 4K Violations: “Israel” Shreds Ceasefire with Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso
This infographic presents the official toll of “Israeli” violations committed during the ceasefire period, which began at dawn on November 27, 2024, and remained in effect until the morning of August 5, 2025.
Despite the truce, “Israel” has relentlessly continued its acts of aggression against Lebanon by land, air and sea. In just over eight months, thousands of violations have been recorded, resulting in hundreds of casualties.
