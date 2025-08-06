“Israeli” Strike Martyrs One in Brital; Assaults Continue in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed Tuesday that one citizen was martyred in an "Israeli" drone strike targeting a vehicle in the town of Brital, in eastern Lebanon.

According to reports, the attack was part of a broader escalation in the region, with an "Israeli" drone launching a raid involving three missiles along the Baalbek–Rayak international road, an area that had previously seen limited aerial aggression.

Meanwhile, in Southern Lebanon, "Israeli" assaults also intensified. An "Israeli" reconnaissance aircraft reportedly on the outskirts of the town of detonated a drone that had crashed earlier Kfarchouba.

The incident raised concerns over the increasing use of drones and unmanned systems across both eastern and southern Lebanese territories.

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday that one civilian was martyred and four others were injured following an "Israeli" drone strike on the eastern neighborhood of Al-Khiam, South Lebanon.

The targeted attack, carried out by a hostile unmanned aerial vehicle, marked the latest in a series of escalations by the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] along Lebanon's southern border.

In a related development, "Israeli" artillery shelled south of Yaroun, launching three artillery rounds at the site, further intensifying tensions in the region.

Additionally, concealed "Israeli" surveillance camera was reportedly discovered in the town of Aitaroun, pointing to ongoing espionage activity by "Israel" inside Lebanese territory.

On July 31, the "Israeli" occupation committed yet another flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, violently striking several areas spanning the southern region of Lebanon all the way to the Bekaa valley in the east.

"Israeli" warplanes repeatedly targeted the towns of al-Aishiyah, al-Mahmoudiya, and al-Jarmaq in the south, while the occupation forces launched flare bombs over the Wazzani area.

In the Bekaa region, the IOF targeted the outskirts of several villages with intermittent airstrikes that lasted about an hour, according to reports, targeting the outskirts of the towns of Nabi Sheet, Masa, and Brital.

"Israel" has unrelentingly violated the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon since it was reached in November of 2024, launching airstrikes, drone strikes, and ground incursions on a near-daily basis despite Hezbollah's complete adherence to the agreement.