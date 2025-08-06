Trump Names Most Likely Successor

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Vice President J.D. Vance is “most likely” the favorite to become his successor and 2028 Republican presidential nominee.

In a press briefing in Washington, DC on Tuesday, a journalist asked Trump if he would clear the field and back the former Ohio senator as the “heir apparent to MAGA.”

“I think most likely, in all fairness. He’s the vice president,” he said, while adding that it is too early to settle on a nominee.

”He’s doing a great job and he would be probably favorite at this point,” the president said.

Trump also suggested that Vance could join with Secretary of State Marco Rubio – who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 – on a future Republican ticket.

Asked on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ earlier in the day about the possibility of running for reelection, Trump said, “No, probably not.”

“I’d like to run. I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”

Trump has repeatedly ruled out running for a third term, despite previously hinting at the possibility.

In April, he said his supporters were encouraging him to seek reelection, but added that it would be difficult to change the electoral rules. US presidents are currently limited to two terms.

Earlier this year, Republican Congressman Andy Ogles proposed an amendment to the Constitution that would allow presidents to serve a third term, provided that the terms are nonconsecutive. The proposal has so far not gained traction.