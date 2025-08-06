Iran Executes Mossad Spy over Nuclear Scientist Targeting

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Judiciary has confirmed the execution of a Mossad spy convicted of leaking information about a martyred nuclear scientist to the "Israeli" spy agency.

Roozbeh Vadi, convicted of espionage and collaboration with "Israel", was executed on Wednesday morning following due legal process and final confirmation of his death sentence by the Supreme Court.

According to the case documents and Vadi’s own confessions, the aforementioned person was fully aware that he was collaborating with Mossad.

Vadi held a position in one of Iran’s key sensitive organizations, and given his high-level access, he became a prime target of the "Israeli" spy agency.

He was recruited to the Mossad through cyberspace and had participated in various evaluation stages of Mossad officers.

After verifying Vadi’s identity, a Mossad officer named Alex confirmed his high-level access and fast-tracked his recruitment. Shortly after, another agent, Kevin, took over as Vadi’s handler, marking the start of his official collaboration with Mossad.

In accordance with Vadi’s request, it was decided that instead of a reward-based system, a monthly amount will be deposited into his account via a digital currency wallet.

By providing technical training and installing and using a secure communication system using devices provided by Vadi, the Mossad officer led him to extract and transmit important and classified information.

The convict was then ordered to travel to Vienna, where he held five clandestine meetings with Mossad operatives. According to his confession, these encounters were conducted under strict security protocols to ensure secrecy.

During his trip to the Austrian capital and meeting with Mossad officers, Vadi was fully briefed on his missions and returned to Tehran to carry out the orders.

Vadi was required to submit weekly reports on organizational developments and accessible intelligence. After responding to the service’s technical inquiries, he would receive corresponding financial compensation.

The aforementioned person had also provided information to the Mossad about one of Iran’s nuclear scientists who was martyred in the recent "Israeli" aggression against the country.

During a mission where he met with a Mossad agent, Iran’s security services monitored his activities and subsequently arrested him after confirming his ties to the "Israeli" spy agency.

The case went to the court following an indictment for “espionage and intelligence collaboration with the ‘Israeli’ entity, including receiving payment for spying.” These charges were thoroughly investigated under legal procedures.

Vadi was sentenced to death under Article 6 of the ‘Law Against Hostile Acts of the Zionist Regime’ and Articles 279, 283, 286, and 211 of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code.