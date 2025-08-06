Please Wait...

Trump: NATO Leaders Obey My Commands

Trump: NATO Leaders Obey My Commands
folder_openUnited States access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has claimed that NATO leaders are now completely aligned with his agenda, and credited his leadership for what he described as a dramatic turnaround in America’s global standing.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Trump said the US had gone from a “dead country” to “the hottest country anywhere in the world by far” within several months since his inauguration.

“That was told to me by every leader of NATO, which they do whatever I want,” he said, claiming similar praise from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

“I’m very happy to help,” Trump added.

Trump has long pressured NATO members to boost defense spending, warning the US wouldn't defend countries not meeting targets. At a July summit, NATO agreed to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, up from 2%.

Trump also announced that the EU would pay the US “100% of the cost of all [American-made] military equipment” under a new funding deal, adding that “much of it will go to Ukraine.”

At the summit, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte referred to Trump as "daddy" for using strong language after Trump compared "Israel" and Iran to children in a schoolyard fight, criticizing their roles in the June ceasefire violations.

Rutte's "daddy" remark sparked criticism in Western media, with critics accusing him of sycophancy and condemning it as one of the "most shameful episodes in modern history."

Rutte scrambled to defend his comments, insisting that Trump deserves praise and calling the US president a “good friend” who had “finally” persuaded European NATO members to boost defense spending.

