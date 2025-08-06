Trump Threatens Federal Takeover of DC After Attempted Carjacking of Ex-DOGE Staffer

By Staff, Agencies

Former Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE] staffer Edward Coristine was allegedly assaulted in an attempted carjacking in Washington, DC over the weekend—prompting President Trump to threaten placing the nation’s capital under federal control.

Coristine, 19, known online by the moniker "Big Balls," was reportedly attacked by around 10 teenagers near his vehicle early Sunday morning. According to a Metropolitan Police Department report, two 15-year-olds—one male and one female from Hyattsville, Maryland—were arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking. Several suspects fled and remain at large.

The incident occurred when Coristine and his partner noticed the teens approaching and making comments about taking their car. Coristine allegedly pushed his partner into the car for safety and turned to confront the group. Officers patrolling the area intervened, leading to the arrests.

A black iPhone 16 was reportedly stolen, but no one was transported by emergency services, according to DC Fire and EMS.

President Trump responded quickly on Truth Social, posting a photo of the injured Coristine and calling him an “incredible young man” who had been “beaten mercilessly by local thugs.” Tech billionaire Elon Musk—who previously led DOGE—claimed Coristine had tried to defend a woman from assault and was beaten to the point of concussion, though that version contradicts the official police report. CBS News has requested comment from Musk.

Calling crime in DC “totally out of control,” Trump demanded the prosecution of teenage offenders as adults, starting at age 14. He warned, “If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City.”

While Trump has previously advocated for federalizing DC, the Constitution grants Congress ultimate authority over the district. However, since 1973, limited home rule has allowed DC to elect a mayor and city council, subject to congressional oversight.

Jeanine Pirro, the US Attorney for DC, echoed Trump’s call for tougher enforcement: “No longer can we coddle young criminals while innocent victims are being assaulted and maimed… It’s time for this to end.”

Coristine is a well-known figure from Musk’s DOGE team, which was brought into government to slash federal spending. He previously worked with agencies like USAID, the Social Security Administration [SSA], and Health and Human Services. After briefly resigning in late June, he returned to federal service as a special government employee with the SSA, tasked with improving its website functionality.

In May, Coristine appeared on Fox News’ Watters’ World alongside Musk and other DOGE staffers. When asked about his “Big Balls” alias, he said it was a playful jab at the overly serious and risk-averse culture on LinkedIn.