Bolsonaro Placed Under House Arrest, Brazil’s Supreme Court Divided Over Surprise Move
By Staff, Agencies
Brazil’s Supreme Court was reportedly blindsided by Justice Alexandre de Moraes’ late-night order placing former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest.
Two court sources told Reuters that the decision surprised other justices, though they ultimately supported Moraes' move.
The order comes amid heightened tensions with the United States, where President Trump recently imposed 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods in response to what he called a “witch hunt” against Bolsonaro. The former Brazilian president stands accused of plotting a coup to overturn the 2022 election but denies any wrongdoing and has called Moraes a “dictator.”
Officials close to President Lula da Silva fear Trump may escalate retaliation, but say the administration will not interfere with the judiciary. Instead, it is focusing on mitigating the economic impact of US tariffs and maintaining diplomatic channels.
Moraes’ decision, which cites Bolsonaro’s defiance of restraining orders and alleged outreach to Trump, has sparked mixed reactions. A Quaest poll showed 53% support for the arrest and 47% opposition. While some hail Moraes for defending judicial independence, others, including major newspapers and former justices, have criticized the move as overreach.
The Supreme Court is expected to issue a verdict within weeks. A conviction could have major implications for Bolsonaro and Brazil’s political future.
