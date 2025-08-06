IRG Spokesman: Shifting Conditions Favor Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, General Ali Mohammad Naeini, confirmed that the regional and international equations have swung in favor of Iran since its successful counterattacks against the Zionist entity during the recent imposed war of aggression.

Addressing an event in commemoration of “martyrs of the resistance media”, held in Tehran on Tuesday, General Naeini said the recent war of aggression imposed by the Zionist entity and the US against Iran resulted in the formation of unparalleled synergy among the military, diplomatic and media sectors of the Islamic Republic.

The results of credible international surveys indicate that at least 60% of people in the world believe that Iran has won the war, while that figure in the region stands at 80%, the spokesman said, adding that the notion of a weak Iran has no place in the world anymore.

The general said the fact that 120 countries condemned the "Israeli" aggression against Iran proves that “the power has been shifted and the regional and international equations have changed in favor of Iran.”

“Such a development should not be underestimated. This transition of power has practically happened,” General Naeini stated.