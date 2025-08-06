Trump Warns Kremlin as Envoy Lands in Moscow for Last-Ditch Sanctions Talks

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow on August 6 for urgent talks requested by the Kremlin, as Russia seeks to avoid a new round of American sanctions tied to its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russian media confirmed that Witkoff’s plane landed at Vnukovo Airport ahead of expected meetings with top Russian officials, and possibly President Vladimir Putin himself. The talks are seen as a final opportunity for Moscow to convince the Trump administration to delay a fresh sanctions package.

Trump has made clear that if Putin does not agree to a Ukraine ceasefire by August 8, the US will move forward with additional penalties. Among the measures being considered is a crackdown on Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, accused of evading current energy sanctions.

Despite Moscow’s outreach, Trump remains skeptical of Putin’s intentions. “We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow,” the president said ahead of Witkoff’s arrival. “We’re going to see what happens. We’ll make that determination at that time.” Trump has grown increasingly distrustful of Putin and has warned against delays or insincere negotiations.

Putin, meanwhile, continues to demand sweeping concessions as part of any ceasefire, including full Russian control over occupied Ukrainian regions and restrictions on the size of Ukraine’s military—terms Kiev and the West have consistently rejected.

Witkoff, a real estate executive and longtime Trump associate, has faced criticism over his soft stance toward Russia and alignment with Kremlin talking points. In July, he reportedly pushed for easing US energy sanctions on Moscow, sparking backlash from Congress and European allies.

This visit follows months of stalled diplomacy and increased Russian operations on Ukraine, including strikes on Kiev. With tensions peaking and Trump’s patience running out, the Moscow meetings are seen as a final test of Putin’s willingness to compromise—or face what Trump officials call “severe and immediate consequences”.