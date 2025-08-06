- Home
Nordic Nations Pledge $643M to NATO-Led US Arms Initiative for Ukraine
By Staff, Agencies
Sweden, Norway and Denmark have jointly committed approximately $643 million to a new NATO-led initiative aimed at delivering US-made weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles and other air defense systems.
The project is part of a broader plan to bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian operations and deepen transatlantic military cooperation.
The funding will support the NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List [PURL], a mechanism coordinated by NATO and funded by European allies and Canada. Each package under the initiative is expected to be valued at around $500 million.
Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik emphasized the urgency of the effort, stating: “We want to ensure that Ukraine quickly receives the equipment it needs, while strengthening NATO cooperation on Ukraine’s defense and securing peace on Ukrainian terms.”
Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen echoed the urgency, noting that Denmark’s contribution of $90 million is available “immediately” and that further aid may follow. Norway will contribute 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns [roughly $188 million], while Sweden is allocating $275 million.
Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch stressed that the delivery of US military equipment—particularly Patriot systems and anti-tank munitions—is crucial because “Europe can't deliver in sufficient quantity.”
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky welcomed the move, calling it a “new foundation for long-term security” across Europe. “This will be felt. And it will serve as a strong example for other NATO countries to strengthen security ties between America and Europe,” he wrote on X, adding that joint efforts will ensure “Russia will never turn Europe into a continent of war.”
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte thanked the three Nordic countries for their swift commitment to the initiative. The Netherlands had already announced its participation on Monday with a pledge of €500 million [$545 million].
