This decision clearly violates the National Pact and contradicts the government's ministerial statement, which states in paragraph five:

"The government, in accordance with the National Reconciliation Document approved in Taif, commits to taking all necessary measures to liberate all Lebanese territories from "Israeli" occupation and to extend the state's sovereignty over all its lands exclusively through its own forces, and to deploy the Lebanese army along the internationally recognized Lebanese border."

Preserving Lebanon’s strength — including the resistance’s weapons — is part of those necessary measures. Likewise, working to enhance Lebanon’s power by arming and strengthening the army, so it can expel the "Israeli" enemy from Lebanese territory, liberate it, and protect it, is also among the necessary measures.