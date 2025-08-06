Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Statement Issued by Hezbollah:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
The government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has committed a grave sin by making a decision that strips Lebanon of the weapons of resistance against the "Israeli" enemy. This weakens Lebanon’s strength and position in the face of continued "Israeli"-American aggression and grants "Israel" what it failed to achieve in its war on Lebanon — a war we confronted with a fierce battle that led to an agreement obligating "Israel" to cease its aggression and withdraw from Lebanon.
This decision clearly violates the National Pact and contradicts the government's ministerial statement, which states in paragraph five:
"The government, in accordance with the National Reconciliation Document approved in Taif, commits to taking all necessary measures to liberate all Lebanese territories from "Israeli" occupation and to extend the state's sovereignty over all its lands exclusively through its own forces, and to deploy the Lebanese army along the internationally recognized Lebanese border."
Preserving Lebanon’s strength — including the resistance’s weapons — is part of those necessary measures. Likewise, working to enhance Lebanon’s power by arming and strengthening the army, so it can expel the "Israeli" enemy from Lebanese territory, liberate it, and protect it, is also among the necessary measures.
This decision came as a result of dictates by the American envoy, Barrack, which was evident in the reasons presented in the Cabinet and the justifications for its approval, as Prime Minister Salam announced that the Cabinet “has decided to continue discussions on the American paper next Thursday and has tasked the Lebanese Army with developing an implementation plan to confine weapons before the end of the current year.”
This decision fully serves "Israel’s" interests and leaves Lebanon exposed to Israeli aggression without any deterrent.
The government has disregarded the commitment made by President General Joseph Aoun in his oath of office speech to discuss a national security strategy, where he said:
"My pledge is to call for a discussion on a comprehensive defense policy as part of a national security strategy — on diplomatic, economic, and military levels — enabling the Lebanese state, I repeat, the Lebanese state, to end the "Israeli" occupation and repel its aggression against all Lebanese territory."
What the government has now decided is part of a strategy of surrender and a direct collapse of Lebanon’s sovereignty.
The withdrawal of Hezbollah and Amal Movement ministers from the session expresses clear rejection of this decision. It also represents the rejection of the resistance, which includes significant segments of Lebanese society from all regions, sects, and political parties. Furthermore, it reflects broad public rejection of subjecting Lebanon to American tutelage and "Israeli" occupation.
This decision undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty and gives "Israel" free rein to tamper with its security, geography, politics, and the future of its very existence. Therefore, we will treat this decision as if it does not exist.
At the same time, we remain open to dialogue, to ending the "Israeli" aggression on Lebanon, liberating its land, securing the release of prisoners, working toward state-building, and rebuilding what was destroyed by the brutal aggression. We are ready to discuss a national security strategy — but not under the shadow of aggression.
The "Israeli" side must first implement the existing agreement. The government must make it a priority to “take all necessary measures to liberate all Lebanese territories from "Israeli" occupation,” as stated in its ministerial declaration.
To our honorable people we say: this is a passing summer cloud, God willing — and we are accustomed to enduring and ultimately triumphing.
Hezbollah Media Relations
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
12 Safar 1447 AH