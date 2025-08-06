- Home
Amal: Cabinet Must Use Upcoming Session to Correct Course, Restore National Unity amid Ongoing “Israeli” Violations
Translated by Al-Ahed News
In a statement issued by its Central Media Office, the Amal Movement strongly condemned the ongoing “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire agreement established on November 27, 2024.
While reaffirming Lebanon’s full commitment to the terms of the deal, Amal criticized the “Israeli” side for persistently breaching the agreement through aerial bombardments, assassinations by drones and the continued occupation of Lebanese territory.
The Central Media Office of the Amal Movement issued the following statement:
Lebanon, since November 27, 2024—the date on which the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the “Israeli” enemy was adopted—has fully abided by the provisions of the agreement and continues to uphold all obligations required for its complete implementation, as endorsed by both the previous and current governments.
In stark contrast, the “Israeli” enemy has failed to comply from the very first moments. It has relentlessly escalated its aggression through air raids and drone assassinations, blatantly violating Lebanese airspace. Furthermore, it persists in occupying vast stretches of Lebanese territory, including what is known as the Five Hills. It also continues to prevent the residents of border villages from returning to their homes, which have been entirely destroyed.
Given these developments, it would have been more appropriate for the Lebanese government—which seems in haste to offer additional, gratuitous concessions to the “Israeli” enemy through new agreements—to channel its efforts toward solidifying the ceasefire and halting the “Israeli” killing machine that has thus far left hundreds of Lebanese citizens martyred or wounded.
By doing so, the government is acting contrary to the inaugural address of the President of the Republic and in violation of its ministerial statement. Therefore, tomorrow’s [Thursday] cabinet session represents an opportunity to correct course and restore Lebanese unity, as once existed.
