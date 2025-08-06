Amal: Cabinet Must Use Upcoming Session to Correct Course, Restore National Unity amid Ongoing “Israeli” Violations

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In a statement issued by its Central Media Office, the Amal Movement strongly condemned the ongoing “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire agreement established on November 27, 2024.

While reaffirming Lebanon’s full commitment to the terms of the deal, Amal criticized the “Israeli” side for persistently breaching the agreement through aerial bombardments, assassinations by drones and the continued occupation of Lebanese territory.

The Central Media Office of the Amal Movement issued the following statement: