Iran Launches Fiber Optic Factory in Venezuela as Part of Expanding ‘Technology Diplomacy’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has officially inaugurated a fiber optic manufacturing plant in Venezuela, marking a significant step in its growing “technology diplomacy” strategy aimed at boosting technological exports and partnerships abroad, according to Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Sattar Hashemi.

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with the Iranian Parliament’s Program, Budget and Accounting Committee, Hashemi emphasized the administration’s push to expand its global tech footprint.

He said Iran had successfully developed technological exports to Latin America, the Horn of Africa, and Russia over the past year, with ambitions to increase such exports tenfold in the near future.

“The fiber optic factory in Venezuela has now begun operations,” Hashemi announced, highlighting the $10 million Iranian investment in the project.

The facility, he said, is not only intended to meet Venezuela’s domestic demand for telecommunications equipment but also to serve as a regional export hub for Latin America.

In addition to the plant, Hashemi noted that Iranian knowledge-based companies are actively participating in Venezuela’s communications infrastructure projects, expanding the scope of cooperation between the two countries.

Hashemi also briefed lawmakers on Iran’s response during the recent 12-day "Israeli" aggression against the Islamic Republic, detailing efforts to maintain communication networks under duress.

“We witnessed the most complex and widespread cyberattacks in Iran’s history, with over 20,000 daily attacks targeting entry portals and systems,” he said.

Despite the scale of the cyber onslaught, he stressed that collaboration with the national telecommunications sector helped maintain stability and minimize damage.

The minister further revealed that Iran’s deployment of 5G infrastructure is well underway, with selected telecom operators already rolling out services.

He emphasized the importance of integrating 5G with the country’s expanding fiber optic network to enhance performance, capacity, and coverage nationwide.

“The combination of 5G and fiber will revolutionize connectivity in Iran,” Hashemi concluded.