Iran, Malaysia Urge Muslim Nations to Stop ’Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on Muslim nations to use active diplomacy and unified pressure to stop "Israel’s" ongoing war on Gaza, describing the atrocities as “unacceptable to any free human being.”

In a phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday, Pezeshkian emphasized the need for collective Islamic action to halt the genocide in Gaza and support Palestinian rights.

“Iran has always defended the oppressed Palestinian people. Other Islamic countries must take a stronger stance to stop these crimes,” he said.

Referring to the recent "Israeli"-imposed 12-day war on Iran, Pezeshkian added,

“We are pressured for defending the Palestinians and their human rights, while global arrogance turns a blind eye to 'Israeli' crimes.”

The Iranian president also stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation with Malaysia.

In response, Prime Minister Ibrahim condemned "Israel’s" actions in Gaza, affirming that Malaysia is actively pursuing diplomatic efforts to end the war.

“We’ve issued strong statements and are coordinating with Islamic nations to stop the genocide,” he said, adding that Malaysia values its relations with Iran and welcomes deeper cooperation.

Ibrahim accepted Pezeshkian’s invitation to visit Iran, affirming the strong ties between the two nations.