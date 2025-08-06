EU Staffers Consider Strike Over Gaza Hunger, Inaction

By Staff, Agencies

Staff across multiple EU institutions are reportedly considering a strike in protest of the European Union’s failure to take meaningful action amid Gaza’s escalating hunger crisis, Euractiv reported on Wednesday.

"We are talking to lawyers to see if there are unions we can connect with and call a strike," said Oreste Madia, a policy officer at the European Commission.

Madia recently sent an open letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, urging the EU, "Israel’s" largest trading partner, to exert pressure on the occupation to allow the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The letter was signed by over 1,300 EU staffers.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported that 193 people, including 96 children, have died from hunger.

The Government Media Office in Gaza has disclosed the details of a new "Israeli" crime targeting starved civilians in central Gaza, asserting that the occupation is deliberately engineering hunger and chaos.

According to the office, 20 civilians were killed and dozens more injured early Wednesday morning when an aid truck overturned onto a crowd of starved Palestinians awaiting humanitarian assistance in central Gaza.

The office explained that the truck had been forced by the occupation to use unsafe routes that had previously been bombed and were not suitable for transport, leading to the tragic incident.

The office emphasized that the occupation is intentionally obstructing the secure delivery of humanitarian aid, compelling drivers to take congested routes crowded with starved civilians desperate for aid.

As a result, the office added that such scenes often end in chaos, with trucks being stormed and stripped of their contents, an outcome "Israel" has orchestrated deliberately.