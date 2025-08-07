Araghchi: No US Talks Timeline, Hezbollah Able to Defend Itself

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted the need for a new approach in dealing with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

in a statement to Iranian TV on Wednesday, Araghchi further mentioned that no timeline has been set for negotiations with the Americans, and touched on relations with Russia, China, and Egypt.

The Iranian FM emphasized the need for a "new framework of cooperation with the IAEA," pointing out that "a new reality has emerged following the attacks on nuclear facilities," which dictates their actions now alongside the Iranian parliament's law.

Araghchi revealed that Tehran has invited the IAEA Deputy Director General to discuss the new framework for their relationship, stressing that the visit will not include inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities, asserting that Iran will not allow it.

Regarding a return to talks, Araghchi stated that it depends on Iran's interests, emphasizing that talks are merely a tool to safeguard the interests of the Iranian people in dealing with the United States.

Araghchi also revealed that Iran has received messages from the other side, while reiterating that no new date has been set for talks with the Americans.

Regarding relations with allies, the Iranian minister stated that "the stance of China and Russia toward the American and 'Israeli' aggression against Iran has been decisive in condemning the attack and declaring solidarity with Tehran, as well as offering their support."

He also noted that relations with Moscow and Beijing are steadily advancing across all fronts, political, economic, and defense-related.

Araghchi also described regional countries' support for Iran in the face of "Israeli" and American aggression as "broad and unprecedented," adding, "Our relations with regional states are continuously evolving."

Turning to relations with Egypt, Araghchi noted they have seen "significant progress" over the past year, adding that he met with the Egyptian president four times during that period.

The Iranian minister pointed out ongoing consultations with Egypt on various issues, including the nuclear file, revealing that full normalization of relations between the two countries could occur within months.

In parallel, he reiterated Tehran’s support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah remains unchanged.

“Any decision on this matter [Hezbollah’s arms] will ultimately rest with Hezbollah itself. We support it from afar, but we do not intervene in its decisions,” Araghchi confirmed, adding that the group has “rebuilt itself” following setbacks during the latest “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon.

He described past and current efforts to disarm Hezbollah as “not new,” saying that the group’s military capabilities had already proven their effectiveness in previous conflicts.

According to Araghchi, “Hezbollah’s structured and disciplined forces possess the strength and readiness to defend themselves.” He praised the group’s recent statements as evidence that Hezbollah continues to resist external pressure and uphold its commitments.

The Iranian Foreign Minister criticized the Lebanese government's decision to assign the army the task of enforcing a disarmament plan by the end of the year, calling it a “grave mistake.” Hezbollah had earlier denounced the same decision, describing it as a direct result of pressure from US envoy Tom Barrack.

Araghchi concluded, “Future decisions belong to Hezbollah itself, and Iran will continue to stand by the group without meddling in its internal resolutions.”