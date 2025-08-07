‘Israel’ Escalates Aggression: Child Martyred, More Lives Claimed Across Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that a 12-year-old boy was martyred and his father seriously injured on Wednesday evening, after an "Israeli" airstrike directly targeted their home in the town of Touline, in South Lebanon’s Marjayoun district.

The strike reportedly hit the garage of the family’s residence, resulting in the immediate martyrdom of the boy and causing severe injuries to his father.

The attack adds to a growing list of "Israeli" strikes on civilian infrastructure and homes across South Lebanon.

On the same day, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] escalated their aggression by shelling the outskirts of Shebaa with at least nine artillery rounds, further endangering civilians in the area.

In a separate development, the IOF launched flares over the towns of A-Wazzani and Ain Arab, in what appeared to be another intimidation maneuver. Prior to the flare barrage, an "Israeli" drone dropped two bombs targeting an excavator in the town of Khiam, according to reports.

Additional raids were reported throughout Wednesday, as "Israeli" warplanes launched a wave of airstrikes across South Lebanon, resulting in further casualties and destruction.

The National News Agency reported that one of the strikes targeted a vehicle and equipment depot in Deir Seryan, also in the Marjayoun district. Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed that a Syrian national lost his life in this attack, while two others were injured.

Other strikes hit the town of Zawtar in the Nabatieh district, as well as the outskirts of Ansar, Mahmoudiyah, the Barbij outskirts of Jbaa, and the vicinity of Tuffahata — marking a significant escalation in the breadth of "Israeli" aerial aggression.

"Israeli" forces spokesperson Avichay Adraee publicly claimed responsibility for these attacks on X.

On Tuesday, one citizen was martyred following an "Israeli" drone strike targeting a vehicle in the town of Brital, in eastern Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed.

The attack was part of an escalation in that region, with an "Israeli" drone launching a raid involving three missiles along the Baalbek–Rayak international road — an area that had previously seen limited aerial aggression.

Meanwhile, in South Lebanon, "Israeli" assaults also intensified. An "Israeli" reconnaissance aircraft reportedly detonated a drone that had crashed earlier on the outskirts of the town of Kfarchouba.

The incident raised further concerns over the increasing use of drones and unmanned systems across both eastern and southern Lebanese territories.