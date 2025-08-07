Resistance Hits Back: IOF Ambushed in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters targeted an "Israeli" D9 military bulldozer in the vicinity of Al-Mahatta Park, east of Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, on Tuesday.

The bulldozer was targeted with a tandem rocket-propelled grenade [RPG], according to the statement.

In a coordinated operation, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ], joined forces with Al-Qassam Brigades to launch a barrage of heavy mortar shells at "Israeli" military installations surrounding the Hashashin outpost, south of Khan Younis.

Al-Quds Brigades also reported the destruction of an "Israeli" tank advancing along Al-Mars Street in central Khan Younis.

The tank was struck with a powerful "Thaqib" barrel bomb, detonated as the armored unit entered the area.

In another joint operation, Al-Quds Brigades, Al-Qassam Brigades, and Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades shelled a gathering of "Israeli" forces and military vehicles near al-Satr al-Gharbi in northern Khan Younis.

The strike further challenged the occupation's attempt to hold territory in the southern Gaza Strip.