Loyal to the Pledge

Al-Ahed Sources: Intense Consultations Continue Ahead of the Lebanese Cabinet Session

folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Exclusive sources told Al-Ahed News that intense consultations are currently underway ahead of today’s Cabinet session, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in order to reach an appropriate decision.

The sources noted that, as of now, the decision of the Shia ministers is to participate in the session—unless something arises to obstruct it. The final stance will be determined based on how the session unfolds.

The sources also revealed that Minister of Administrative Development Fadi Makki expressed full support for whatever decision the national duo [Hezbollah and Amal] ultimately adopts.

He voiced his frustration over recent developments, stressing that he had no intention of stepping outside the umbrella of the national duo.

He clearly stated that he would not go against the group’s consensus and would abide by any decision—whether to attend or boycott the session.

According to the sources, Makki is in full coordination with the Duo, although he may not have articulated that clearly during the initial session.

The sources further indicated that a number of proposals are currently being considered, though they declined to go into detail.

They did, however, emphasize that the national duo rejects any deadlines or conditions that apply solely to the Resistance while exempting others.

The duo is not opposed to the army or the state, but it firmly rejects any attempt to impose restrictions on the resistance that are not equally applied across the board.

The sources stressed that the Resistance’s support base—one that has sacrificed dearly—has every right to make its voice heard.

Lebanon AmalMovement Hezbollah LebanonCabinet

Last Update: 07-08-2025 Hour: 11:21 Beirut Timing

