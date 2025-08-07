“Israeli” Forces Recruit Older Veterans Amid Staffing Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israel” News 24 Zionist website reported that, amid a manpower crisis in the “Israeli” occupation forces, the Planning Department approved on Wednesday, August 6, the formation of the “Atzmon” infantry battalion—intended for reserve fighters from older age groups, up to 55 years old, and for leadership roles even beyond that age.

The website noted that “the formation of the battalion actually began at the start of the war, but it is now set to become operational, initially serving as an additional force for protecting the 'borders'”.

It added that “the battalion will undergo foundational training, during which its organizational structure will be tested. Following that, it will begin operational duties as part of platoon formations under the command of the home front.”

According to the report, estimates suggest that more than 3,000 fighters will be recruited into the battalion. The move is reportedly supported by many public figures, including Knesset member Almog Cohen and others.

However, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] responded that the administrative work is still underway and no new updates are currently available.

The report also highlighted criticism from Knesset member Merav Cohen of the "Yesh Atid" party, who posted on the X platform: “They are forming a battalion for those fifty and older, while allowing 80,000 Haredi youths aged 18–26 to evade service.”

Cohen described this reality as part of the legacy of the post–October 7 “Israeli” entity, calling it “an entity of evaders”.