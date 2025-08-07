Translate by Al-Ahed News
Statement by the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc
The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc held its regular meeting on 07/08/2025, chaired by MP Mohammad Raad and attended by its members. The following statement was issued:
The region — and Lebanon in particular — is going through one of its most delicate and dangerous phases, carrying existential threats to its structure, geography, security, economy, and people, due to the aggressive "Israeli" assault supported by unlimited American backing, Western partnership, and the complicity of some Arab regimes.
Today, despite its legendary resilience, steadfastness, and the immense sacrifices made by its people and the exceptional bravery of its resistance fighters, Gaza is facing a clearly defined genocide the likes of which history has never witnessed. This is happening in plain sight and earshot of what is called the "free and civilized world," including its international and humanitarian institutions — whose silence is a grave condemnation. This complicity, even if indirect, makes these institutions partners in the crimes aimed at fully eliminating the Palestinian cause.
Syria is also enduring a fierce and aggressive assault that threatens its social fabric and historical role, with severe consequences for the broader regional environment. The Zionist enemy works relentlessly to destroy Syria’s capabilities, establish new realities through occupying parts of the country, and seeks to weaken it by fragmentation and division, threatening its unity and social stability.
As for Lebanon, certain figures in authority are yielding to foreign dictates and American pressure, complying without regard to Lebanon's higher national interest or the need for internal unity, which is Lebanon’s most important guarantee. The Prime Minister’s endorsement of the American envoy Barrack’s proposal is clear evidence of his betrayal of all the commitments made in his ministerial declaration, and is fundamentally in conflict with the inauguration speech of the President of the Republic.
The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc sees the suspicious and illogical haste of the Lebanese government and its head in adopting American demands as a clear constitutional violation and a blow to the foundations of the Taif Agreement, which upholds Lebanon’s right to self-defense. The desperate attempts to undermine the resistance’s arms are a free service to the "Israeli" enemy, and strip Lebanon of one of its most vital strengths amid ongoing Zionist violations of Lebanese sovereignty and daily assassinations targeting both civilians and resistance fighters.
The National Duo, political parties, national figures from various sects and backgrounds, and a broad patriotic segment of the Lebanese population have all clearly rejected the government's move to weaken Lebanon by attempting to push through a plot to disarm the resistance at a time when "Israeli" aggression is intensifying, and no alternative exists to protect Lebanon and its people. The so-called "guarantees" — offered by Arab and international sponsors — have failed and were never honored.
The bloc calls on the Lebanese government to rectify the course it has taken, which has led it — and Lebanon — into aligning with American demands that serve "Israeli" interests and place Lebanon under American tutelage. The bloc urges the government to prioritize national interests above all else, especially by exerting all efforts, particularly by reinvigorating the negligent Lebanese diplomacy, to compel the enemy to implement the terms of the ceasefire agreement — an agreement Lebanon has fully abided by, while the enemy has failed to implement a single clause.
The bloc considers it a top priority for the government and leadership to begin formulating a national security strategy that enables Lebanon to defend its land and people and ensure the necessary means of protection to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, independence, and the dignity of its citizens.