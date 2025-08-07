Today, despite its legendary resilience, steadfastness, and the immense sacrifices made by its people and the exceptional bravery of its resistance fighters, Gaza is facing a clearly defined genocide the likes of which history has never witnessed. This is happening in plain sight and earshot of what is called the "free and civilized world," including its international and humanitarian institutions — whose silence is a grave condemnation. This complicity, even if indirect, makes these institutions partners in the crimes aimed at fully eliminating the Palestinian cause.