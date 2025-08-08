Al-Ahed Sources: What Happened Is a Breach of National Partnership and a Threat to Lebanon

By Al-Ahed News

In a dramatic development that underscores Lebanon’s deepening political rift, Shia ministers from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement withdrew from the latest cabinet session in protest of the government’s handling of a controversial American proposal—one that threatens national sovereignty and risks internal stability.

The ministers, according to informed sources who spoke to Al-Ahed News, had attended the session “in order to prevent any discussion of the Barrak paper and to push the government toward amending its previous decision, while reaffirming the ceasefire agreement—so that the "Israeli" enemy would be compelled to abide by it through American mediation”.

However, the session quickly veered off course. “The goals we entered the session with were not achieved,” the sources said bluntly, “and this is what prompted us to walk out”.

The crisis escalated due to what the sources described as the inaction of President Joseph Aoun. “We expected the President to suspend the session,” they revealed, “but unfortunately, the discussion continued with insistence and momentum, until we found ourselves facing something dangerous—something that opened the door to new possibilities.”

Following the withdrawal, the sources emphasized that “any position from the government will now be based on what happened after the Shia ministers left the session”.

They also sounded the alarm over the way decisions were taken in their absence: “There was a paper under discussion, and to make a decision without the Shia duo present is dangerous by nature. Naturally, the duo will review what happened and take the appropriate position”.

In particularly sharp language, the sources condemned what they see as a violation of Lebanon’s foundational political contract. “What happened is a breach—first of the concept of national partnership—and second, it poses a threat to the country, because it’s now clear that the government is rushing forward recklessly to satisfy foreign demands”.

They added: “This shows that the government will continue—and go on to make even more dangerous decisions—so long as it cannot stand up to external pressure”.

This series of quoted statements paints a clear picture of growing Shia dissatisfaction with the direction of the Lebanese government, especially as it moves forward with a paper delivered by American envoy Thomas Barrak. The proposal includes a disarmament timetable targeting Hezbollah and other non-state actors—a demand the Resistance has repeatedly rejected as illegitimate and dangerous.