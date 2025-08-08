“Israeli” Cabinet Approves New Plan to Occupy Gaza City

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel’s" security cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to occupy Gaza City, marking the first phase of a broader military operation that could extend to the entire Gaza Strip.

The decision followed more than 10 hours of deliberations and signals a significant escalation in "Israel’s" aggression on Gaza.

US officials say President Trump has chosen not to intervene, opting instead to let "Israel" make its own strategic decisions.

As part of the upcoming offensive, the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] are expected to issue evacuation orders to approximately 1 million Palestinians currently residing in Gaza City and surrounding areas.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office revealed the IOF will control Gaza City "while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones."

The office added that "an overwhelming majority of cabinet ministers believed that the alternative plan presented to the cabinet would not achieve the defeat of Hamas or the return of the hostages."

Meanwhile. “Israeli” ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, voted against the cabinet’s decision, officials said.

Ben Gvir objected to any humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, while Smotrich pushed for a clause ensuring the military operation would continue unconditionally—even if “Israeli” captive negotiations begin.

Despite their opposition, a senior “Israeli” official clarified that the planned IOF offensive will be limited to Gaza City.

According to Netanyahu’s office, the “Israeli” cabinet has adopted five key principles for ending the war in Gaza.

The first three focus on disarming Hamas, securing the return of all captives—both living and deceased—and fully demilitarizing the Gaza Strip.

The remaining principles include maintaining complete “Israeli” security control over Gaza after the war, and establishing a new civilian administration that excludes both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.