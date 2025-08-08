Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza Genocide with US Bombs

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malek Badreddine Al-Houthi warned that the “Israeli” military is using US-made bombs and munitions in its atrocious strikes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“The Zionist enemy continues its massacres with American bombs and targets women, children and the elderly who are looking for food,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said during a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday afternoon.

He further underlined that "Some Americans have taken up arms in Gaza and are participating in the ongoing crimes in Gaza, and some American officers have acknowledged such a fact. An American officer has admitted that the death traps in Gaza are basically designed to kill Palestinian people."

Sayyed Al-Houthi said “aid supplies have not entered the Gaza Strip for the past five months, and this has increased the suffering and problems of the Palestinian people in the territory.”

“The siege of Gaza was enacted with the complicity of some Arab and Western countries. The blockade has led to a catastrophic hunger of the people of Gaza, which is unparalleled in the world,” he added.

In parallel, the Ansarullah chief stated that the criminal US President Donald Trump, who supports “Israeli” atrocities, describes what is happening in Gaza as deplorable and catastrophic.

“The details of the suffering of the people of Gaza are a stain of shame for the entire world, particularly for Muslims and Arabs. In addition to the crime of hunger, the crime of thirst is also occurring in Gaza, and the people of Gaza are facing difficulty in accessing water,” Sayyed Al-Houthi emphasized.

Turning to the mass illegal settler incursion into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds, Sayyed Al-Houthi described this week’s provocative march as the biggest of its kind.

“In a matter of a day, 3,969 Zionists stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque with the participation of criminal Zionist leaders. Silence in the face of the sacrileges of the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque is a stain of shame for Muslims," he said.

“Inaction emboldens the enemy to press ahead with its notorious scheme, which is the destruction of al-Aqsa Mosque and the construction of an alleged temple. The enemy is trying to change the temporal and spatial reality of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and this is very dangerous,” the Ansarullah leader said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also condemned the growing “Israeli” violence in the West Bank amid the inaction of the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmoud Abbas.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy continues to commit various forms of crimes throughout the occupied territory. The Palestinian Authority does not provide any support to Palestinians in the West Bank, and cooperates with ‘Israel’ through various means instead. The Palestinian Authority targets resistance fighters under the guise of security cooperation with the Zionist enemy,” he said.

“If the enemy manages to completely occupy Gaza, it will incur great losses. The Zionist enemy says it has received the green light from the United States to expand the scope of its aggression in Gaza. This means that America's various forms of support for ‘Israel’ will continue. If the enemy manages to completely occupy Gaza, it proves it does not care about the fate of its captives at all.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Al-Houthi lambasted Arab countries for consenting to the so-called two-state solution and calling on resistance movements to give up their weapons.

“The Arab regimes have made foolish decisions in responding to ‘Israeli ‘and American aggression and the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people. Their shrewdness in confronting the crimes of the Zionist regime has reached the point where they say the solution is to disarm Hamas, Hezbollah, and other resistance groups,” said the Ansarullah chief.

The Houthi leader emphasized that a key reason behind the occupation of Palestine is the lack of sufficient weapons and failure to strengthen military power.

He also sounded alarm over mounting US pressure on the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah.

“The only factor deterring the enemy from reoccupying Lebanon is Hezbollah and its arsenal. The Lebanese army lacks both the power and political will to defend the country—if it had either, it would have acted long ago,” he said